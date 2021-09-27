Extension in deadline for filing of tax returns demanded

President Traders Allaince Federation and Exective member Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Indus-try (SCCI), Ghulam Bilal Javid on Monday re-quested government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to January 31, 2022, as many taxpayers were not been able to file returns on time due to the pandemic.

“We request Prime Minister Imran Khan that the entire nation including taxpayers had been hit hard by the first second and third wave of Covid-19 and now the fourth wave has gripped the masses, which is a serious threat to the life of everyone,” said Bilal in a statement issued here.—APP