Extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to FATA milestone towards merger in KP: Nafisa Shah

ISLAMABAD : Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Dr Nafisa Shah has congratulated the Opposition Parties on leading the movement that led to the passing of The Supreme Court and High Court Extension Bill 2018, in the National Assembly, which extends the jurisdiction of the SC and the Peshawar High Court to FATA, terming it a milestone and a step towards the eventual merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Dr. Nafisa Shah said that it was the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to mainstream FATA with the rest of the country and had he lived, FATA reforms would have been completed long ago.

She said that the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has a firm commitment to stand with the people of FATA until complete merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was achieved including the financial and administrative measures required and added that the PPP chairman has instructed the parliamentary party to keep up the pressure towards achieving these aims.

The PPP Central Information Secretary said that former President Asif Ali Zardari began the mainstreaming process with a series wide-ranging consultation with stakeholders, which led to Extension of Political Parties Act 2012 which allowed the political parties to work in FATA as a result of which 2013 elections in FATA were contested on party basis for the first time.

She said that extension of the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court will help the people of FATA access fundamental rights which is the original jurisdiction of the high courts, and is therefore a very important step towards allowing full rights to the citizens here.

Dr Nafisa Shah also praised the struggle of PPP workers from FATA, PPP parliamentarians, Members of the Parliament from FATA and of the civil society and other political parties which led to the passing of the law. She hoped that the Senate would also follow this through, clearing the way for its enactment into a law at the soonest.

Orignally published by INP