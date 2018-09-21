Extending helping hand

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid his first-ever daylong visit to Karachi on Sunday, September 16, after assuming the high office as the Chief Executive of Pakistan and spent busy time there. According to the reports in the media, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Mazar of the Quaid-i-Azam to offer Fateha and pay his respects to the Father of the Nation whom he regards as his ideal, held meetings with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and senior officials reviewing the problems, developments and law and order problems of the city of the Quaid and till sometime back the city of lights also. Following the fair, free, transparent and orderly July 25 elections, PTI has come into power for the first time at the Centre and in the country’s biggest province Punjab while PPP had retained power in Sindh province.

It is quite appreciable as well as commendable that the PM has offered a helping hand to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in tackling and resolving the problems of Karachi and expressed his satisfaction over considerably improved law and order situation as a positive impact of the ongoing operation by the Rangers. The PM has ordered early completion of K-IV, Green Line projects on a priority basis, vowed to clean the city, bring first-ever master plan for the port city and reviving the city of the lights among other assurances.

The photo of the Prime Minister flanked by the Governor and the Chief Minister of Sindh while offering “Fateha” for the Father of the Nation on the front page of the newspapers on Monday speak volumes of national coordination, integration and unity. Continuation of this spirit of cooperation and cordiality among the Centre and the provinces augurs well for tackling of the immense challenges faced by the nation and putting it back on the road of progress and prosperity and speedy economic revival in due course..

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

