THE Human Brain has always been on the quest for searching something better and something convenient. They’ve had their heart set on utilizing every single resource in sight. Sometimes it had ended drastically but sometimes, ostensibly, it made its headway. Either way it led him to obliteration. When Allah SWT blesses a person, He refrains him from the worldly knowledge. And the person punished by Him is exposed to a never-ending nexus of knowledge.

Such a person brings his intellect in something productive, maybe. But the next possibility was beckoning him, so, he created something else and then another creation and then another and another… The more he chases his tail the more is he entangled in the mess of his own know-how. As a result, he loses the only asset of his life; peace. All in all, knowledge in excess causes harm, not only to one’s own existence but also to others.

Death: the mutual fear of all the living beings. The fear of death has made man to use this very erudition in creating chimeras – clones, hybrids, tribrids… merely to attain immunity from death. Why have we forgotten that death is a part of life? Why are we so bent on being immune to death? Creation of these reality based mirage is nothing but a challenge to the Nature. Why have we forgotten that it is natural to die as it is natural to be born? It is said: “Death is the greatest of all human blessings.” We always hear about “Death sentences”, but may it be clear that a “Life sentence” is far more fatal than the former. Because some people may die as they live while some may live as they die. Today, we stand here on the brink of destruction. This very human intellect has wreaked havoc on earth. Hiromitsu Nakauchi, in 2019, was approved by the Japanese government to grow human cells in animal embryos. And since then we’ve created a plethora of new techniques, not just to alter the human internal system but also to create new creatures. A few weeks ago, a Pakistani surgeon contrived a heart transplant.

A human heart was surrogated by a pig’s heart! Where are we heading as human beings? Why are we so obsessed with this preternatural amalgamation of organisms? The Almighty-created humans so flawlessly imperfect. Blessed with sagacity, we’re stupid and thick. The Creator created us in such a way that any teeter-tottering in the human body absconds with his tranquillity. That’s not the end of the story! Even human organs are transplanted into animals by Xeno-transplantation. Moreover, embryos of various species are transported into surrogate animals and brought to term. This vast knowledge is nothing but the damnation by the Almighty.

It won’t be long when this insanity would drive us to the end of the world. We humans are the destroyers of Nature. We’ve forgotten that nature doesn’t need our protection, it only needs our absence. Under human absenteeism, nature would flourish like never before. Dear reader! Don’t ignore this column. I call upon you for the future of all the earthlings! We must quit these obnoxious variations in animal and human bodies. New ideas may be intriguing but resistance is the essence of life.

I know that when our loved ones are on their death beds, we’re ready to sell our souls to extricate their lives but we must acknowledge that death is a part of life. Instead of having multiple transplants, it’s better to let them go rather than having them live a crippled life. Acceding one’s departure is far better than having them live in misery, having them live a life devoid of glee and peace. If we don’t master restraint, it won’t be long till we foster the Gog and Magog. It won’t be long till the apocalypse.

—The writer is contributing columnist.