It gives me pleasure on behalf of commuters using Islamabad Expressway to present heartiest gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad for widening the U Turn near Khokar Hotel on the Expressway. He was kind to give fish belly shape to the U Turn and thus easing the commuters to some extent. Actually, the Expressway from Gulberg to Rawat needs to be widened on an urgent basis. The previous government of Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi allocated necessary funds for the road widening in this sector. Present government is again and again requested by the general public to look into this matter sympathetically. PM Imran Khan is an advocate of public safety and service. He was kind with the public and ordered establishment of shelters for homeless in country.

This should be appreciated. PM Imran Khan is therefore requested to immediately instruct for widening of the Islamabad Expressway from Gulberg to Rawat as the widening of only one U-Turn is just a symbolic action of the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad. Another option can be: if widening of the Expressway from Gulberg to Rawat is not possible under difficult financial circumstances which our country is facing at present, then at least the Expressway can be widened up to Kak Pull for the time being. It will surely ease the problems of common men residing on both sides of the Expressways

SYED MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN

Islamabad

