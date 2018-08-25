Expression of support by Saudi leader

ACCORDING to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during his meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at Mina, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman conveyed his wishes and support for the new elected government in Pakistan. They discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security and the Saudi leader expressed strong optimism about Pakistan’s ability to defeat challenges at hand.

The expression of solidarity and support by Saudi Arabia is in continuation of the goodwill gestures demonstrated by the Kingdom and its leadership ever since the conduct of general election in the country. Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki was the first foreign diplomat to have a meeting with Imran even when the poll results were still pouring in and that was reflective of importance the Kingdom attaches to Pakistan. Like China, Saudi Arabia too has a relationship with Pakistan based on mutual respect and people-to-people contacts and is immune to political changes in Pakistan. Riyadh has always supported Pakistan through thick and thin irrespective of who is in power in the country. It is also significant to note that Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan during which they also expressed their strong desire to consolidate ties with Pakistan. There have also been reports in the media that Saudi Arabia was ready to provide meaningful assistance to Pakistan in overcoming its economic and financial challenges at a time when the United States is implementing plans to squeeze the country and is even threatening to block any moves to get bail-out package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Saudi Arabia, Turkey and China have been in the forefront be it political or diplomatic support to Pakistan or economic and financial cooperation. Though Prime Minister Imran Khan is managing a very hectic domestic schedule, at an appropriate time he should visit these countries for productive and meaningful interaction. Required level of goodwill is there and it now depends on the ability of our leadership as to how they get this goodwill translated into practical measures.

