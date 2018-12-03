Exports vital for high economic growth: PM advisor

Sialkot

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Sunday said that economy would not be able to achieve high growth rate until and unless the manufacturing sector and exports were strengthened.

He said that countries like Malaysia, China, Japan, Thailand and Bangladesh were flourishing through their exports.

He was addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters, held here at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) which was presided over by SSCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar. Senior Vice President (SVP) Waqas Akram Awan, former SCCI presidents, SVPs, VPs, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Sialkot exporters leader Riazuddin Sheikh and local senior officials of the FBR also attended the meeting.

The PM advisor urged the Sialkot exporters to make strategic thinking to boost national exports. He said the government was making proper planning, evolving effective and positive policies to boost industrial sector, besides taking business community into confidence for ensuring complete implementation of the business and investment-friendly policies in the country.

Dawood announced his full support for Sialkot for early establishment of Special Economic Zone. He said that the government was evolving positive and effective strategies to boost exports through direly needed reduction in cost of doing business in Pakistan as well.

He said the issue of 5 per cent regulatory duty on the import of polyester yarn and 7 per cent anti-dumping duty would be resolved in the current month. Dawood said the role of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was being redefined to only taxes collection from levying taxes.

“I have sent a summery to the government under which now the FBR would not levy any tax directly, as its role would be taxes collection not to levy any tax directly,” he revealed.

He said Sialkot exporters had set a unique example by establishing Sialkot International airport on self-help basis, the first-ever mega project of the private sector here.

Dawood highly hailed unique export culture of Sialkot and its socio-economic and human development by Sialkot exporters on self-help basis.

He urged the business community to start reverse engineering, saying that Japan is the master of doing reverse engineering. He asked the business community to adopt export culture of Sialkot to enhance exports.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp