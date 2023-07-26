Exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 21.22 percent during the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the previous year (2021-22), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports from July 2022 to June 2023 were recorded at Rs. 6,862,294 million as against Rs. 5,661,128 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 21.22 percent according to provisional data released by PBS.

On year-on-year basis, exports from the country during June 2023 amounted to Rs. 675,280 million as against Rs. 594,985 million during June 2022, showing growth of 13.50 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 7.52 percent when compared to the exports of Rs. 628,037 million in May 2023.

The main commodities of exports during June, 2023 were knitwear (Rs. 112,348 million), readymade garments (Rs. 91,582 million), bed wear (Rs. 68,891 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 46,601 million), cotton yarn (Rs.30,692 million), towels (Rs.24,999 million), rice others (Rs.24,487 million), rice basmati (Rs.17,728 million), madeup articles, excluding towels and bedwear (Rs.16,370 million) and surgical goods & medical instruments (Rs.11,581 million).

On the other hand, imports from July 2022 June 2023 totaled Rs. 13,510,178 million as against Rs. 14,273,391 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing a decrease of 5.35%.

During the month of June 2023 the imports were recorded at Rs. 1,209,177 million as against Rs. 1,235,475 million in May 2023 and Rs. 1,605,666 million during June 2022 showing a decrease of 2.13% over May 2023 and of 24.69% over June, 2022.

Main commodities of imports during June, 2023 were Petroleum products (Rs. 252,266 million), Petroleum crude (Rs.121,700 million), Natural gas, liquefied (Rs.83,661 million), Palm oil (Rs. 71,423 million), Plastic Materials (Rs. 53,408 million), Iron & steel (Rs.47,081 million), Electric machinery & apparatus (Rs.33,672 million), Medicinal products (Rs.27,192 million), Iron & steel scrap (Rs.17,361 million) and Pulses (leguminous vegetables) (Rs.16,770 million).

