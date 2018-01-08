Exports of surgical goods, medical instruments surge 14.03pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The exports of surgical goods and medical instruments during first five months of current financial year increased by 14.03 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2017-18, surgical goods and medical instruments worth US$ 157.66 million exported as compared the exports of US$ 137.745 million of the same period last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics country earned US$ 38.222 million by exporting cutlery goods as against the exports of 32.640 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, chemical and pharmaceutical products worth of US$ 451.333 million exported as compared the exports of US$ 337.457 million of same period of last year, showing an increase of 33.75 percent.

From July-November, 2017-18, about 190,084 metric tons of fertilizer valuing US$ 41.469 million exported as compared the same period of last year.

About 68,821 metric tons of plastic material valuing US$ 100.81 million was exported as compared the exports of 72,902 metric tons valuing 87.633 million of same period of last year, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, country earned US$ 226.174 million by exporting the other chemicals, which was recorded at US$ 159.169 million of same period last year.

It may be recalled here that over all exports from the country during first five months of current financial year witnessed an increase of 8 percent. In order to enhance the local exports the government has also initiate a exports enhancement package for boosting the industrial sector output.

The exports of textile group including raw cotton, cotton yarn, cotton cloth, cotton carded, knitwear, towels and ready-made garments were on remained on the upward trajectory.