Exports of leather manufacturers up by 1.82pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Exports of leather manufacturers from the country during first half of fiscal year 2017-18 witnessed an increase of 1.82 per cent as compared to same period of the preceding year.

The exports during the period under review increased to $265.059 million as compared to the exports of $260.33 million during July-December 2016-17.

According to latest data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), leather garments’ export witnessed a decrease of 2.03 per cent as it went down to $156.1 million in July-December 2017-18 from $159.34 million in first six months of 2016-17.

Export of leather gloves during the period under review was recorded at $103.254 million compared to the export of $94.1 million in same period of previous year, thus recording an increase of 9.73 per cent.

On year-on-year and month-on-month basis, leather manufacturers’ export during December 2017 also increased by 0.24 per cent when compared with that of December 2016 and November 2017 respectively.

The exports rose to $45.5 million in December 2017 from $45.4 million in December 2016 and $44.24 million in November 2017.

Similarly leather garments’ export also increased by 6.13 per cent and 7.67 per cent when compared with the export of December 2016 and November 2017 respectively.

Export of leather garments increased from $25.2 million in December 2016 and $24.8 million in November 2017 to $26.7 million in December 2017.

The export of leather gloves in December 2017 however decreased by 6.1 per cent and 2.63 per cent when compared with the export during December 2016 and November 2017 respectively.

The leather gloves’ export went down to $17.7 million in December 2017 from $18.89 million in December 2016 and $18.4 million in November 2017.