Exports increase by 15.28pc in 11 months, 32.35pc in May

Islamabad

Exports from the country witnessed an increase of 15.28 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports from the country during July-May (2017-18) stood at $21.346 billion against the exports of $18.516 billion in July-May (2016-17), showing growth of 15.28 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The imports into the country during the period under review also increased by 14.12 percent by growing from $48.398 billion last year to $55.232 billion during the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first eleven months of the current year increased by 13.40 percent by growing from the deficit of $29.882 billion last year to the deficit of $33.886 billion during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year (YOY) basis, the exports from the country surged by 32.35 percent during the month of May 2018 against the exports of May 2017.

The exports during May 2018 were recorded at $2.144 billion compared to the exports of $1.620 billion in May 2017, the PBS data revealed.

The imports into the country during May 2018 were recorded at $5.814 percent against the imports of $5.066 billion, showing growth of 14.77 percent.

The trade deficit on YOY basis witnessed increase of 6.5 percent by increasing from the deficit of $3.466 billion last May to $3.760 during the month of May 2018.

On month-on-month (MOM) basis, the exports from the country increased by 0.52 percent during month of May 2018 when compared to the exports of $2.133 billion in April 2018.

Similarly, the imports into the country increased by 13.80 percent in May 2018 when compared to the imports of $5.109 billion in April 2018.—APP