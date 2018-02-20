Exports created a record high 4.47m jobs

Seoul

South Korean export growth helped create a record 4.47 million jobs in 2017, a report by a local think tank showed.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy shipped out US$573.7 billion worth of goods last year, the highest amount tallied in a one-year period, with such gains contributing to a large number of new jobs in the country, the findings by the Institute for International Trade (IIT) showed.

The institute said the total exceeded the 4.08 million posts created by exports in 2016, with the job creation effect of exports to all positions created reaching 16.8 percent last year for a gain of 1.3 percentage points vis-a-vis the year before.

By industry, autos contributed 640,000 new jobs, followed by 360,000 for semiconductors.

Despite the gains, the IIT under the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said the number of jobs created per $1 million in exports stood at 7.79 last year from 8.22 in 2016. “The reason for the falloff in job creation is mainly due to a poor showing by textiles and consumer electronics that generate more jobs than other areas,” the think tank said.—Yonhap