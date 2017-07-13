Exports up by 16.16pc in June

Trade deficit widens 36pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The exports from the country, on year-on-year basis, increased by 16.16 percent during June 2017 as compared to the exports of the same month of last fiscal year. The exports from the country were recorded at $1.912 billion during June 2017 as compared to the exports of $1.646 billion during June 2016, showing positive growth of 16.16 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Wednesday. The imports during the month also grew 2.16 percent by going up from $4.438 billion during June 2016 to $4.534 billion during June 2017.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit on year-on-year basis was recorded at $2.622 billion in June 2017 as compared to the deficit of $2.792 during June 2016, showing negative growth of 6.09 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country during June 2017 increased by 17.52 percent when compared to the exports of $1.627 billion in May 2017. The imports into the country decreased by 10.96 percent in June 2017 when compare to the imports of $5.092 billion in May 2017.

The overall trade deficit during the fiscal year 2016-17 widened by 36.32 percent as compared to the deficit of last fiscal year, as imports into the country dipped by 18.67 percent while exports witnessing negative growth of 1.63 percent.

The trade deficit during the fiscal year 2016-17 was recorded at $32.578 billion as compared to the deficit of $23.898 billion during the fiscal year 205-16, showing negative growth of 36.32 percent, according to the PBS data.

During the period under review, the imports from the country were recorded at $53.026 billion as compared to the imports of $44.685 billion during 2015-16, showing growth of 18.67 percent.