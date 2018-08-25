Exporters should refrain to produce more items to avoid quality issues: Jawad

Islamabad

Former Chairman Standing Committee on Horticulture Exports of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Ahmad Jawad said Pakistan trade deficit is worst now a days in our 71 years. It’s time new government should take concrete incentives to the exporters without any further delay so that country exports may increase and on competitive price.

Taking to economic reporters on Tuesday, Jawad suggested with due provide incentives to exporters from the government, in response the government should compel the exporters that whatever they produced they should export to the world and barred from domestic market”

Similarly Pakistani exporters should refrain themselves to produce different items. They should produce those items which they have proper knowledge and infrastructure so that quality product may be exported to the buyer.

“He also said Pakistan exports also compressive package with a logical Strageyc trade policy framework (STPF) included uninterrupted electricity from the Ministry of Energy so that their orders may be completed on time. “

In Pakistan, structural reforms face two challenges: policymakers’ lukewarm commitments and resistance from vested interests.

The new government should initiate work on structural reforms as soon as it assumes power. These should focus on increasing the share of value-added products such as pharmaceutical, information technology-based and engineering ones in the export mix.— INP

