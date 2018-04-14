Exporters receive another order of 150,000 tons of white rice from Indonesia

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistani rice exporters have received another order of 150,000 metric tons of white rice from Indonesia after satisfied imports of the commodity earlier.

This was stated by the Senior Vice Chairman, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), Rafique Suleman, who is on a visit to Indonesia.

He said recently another tender of 150,000 metric tons of 5 percent and 15 percent Pakistani White Rice issued by Indonesian state-owned body, BULOG, has been awarded to (08) Pakistani Rice Exporters namely, Garibsons (Pvt) Ltd, Hassan Ali Rice Export Company, Meskay & Femtee Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd, K.K. Rice Mills (Pvt) Ltd, M.M. Commodities, Al Hamza Trading Company, Conwill Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and Kangore Traders.

Rice Exporters will supply as per following to BULOG in which 5 percent Broken at the rate of $460 and 15 percent broken at the rate of $450 percent tons and the consignment comprised of 150,000 metric tons in the current year, he added.

Due to the dedication and hard work of Ministry of Commerce and Pakistani Rice Exporters who are working day and night for the betterment of rice exports, he said.

Rafique Suleman has also urged the BULOG to include more exporters from Pakistan in upcoming tenders on which they have assured to include the same.

He said it is a great thing for Pakistani Rice Exporters that a state-owned body of Indonesia, BULOG put their confidence in the private sector by giving this large quantity tender for Pakistani white Rice. As a result of this tender, Pakistan will earn about $70 million which will help to decrease trade deficit and improve country’s economy as well, he added.

The REAP delegation will return back to Pakistan today (Saturday), and another important REAP’s trade delegation will visit Saudi Arabia in the first week of May 2018. Saudi Arabia is a very potential market for Basmati rice, he added.