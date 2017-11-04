Exporters to EU, Switzerland, Norway asked to get registered under REX system

Islamabad

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has started the process of registering exporters into the Registered Exporter (REX) system and all exporters making exports to the EU, Switzerland, and Norway should get their companies registered under REX latest by December 30, 2017.

This was observed by Kamal Shahryar, Adviser, Strategic Planning and Research, TDAP while speaking at a seminar on REX system organized by TDAP in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Chamber House.

He said that TDAP will stop issuing Certificate of Origin/Form-A for exports to the EU countries, Switzerland and Norway from January 1st 2018.

Only REX registered exporters will be authorized to issue “Statement of Origin” for their export consignments destined for EU, Switzerland and Norway, he added.

He said for speedy registration into REX, exporters should send their REX application forms duly completed online using the pre-application process which was available at https://customs.ec.europa.eu/ rex-pa-ui/

Kamal Shahryar said that EU has introduced a new system for issuance of Certificate of Origin (COO) by beneficiary countries from 1st January 2017 to cover exports under the EU-GSP preferential tariff facility.

He said the REX system will enable Pakistani exporters to issue the COO on their own as “Statement of Origin” (SOO) upon their registration into EU’s REX database through TDAP.

He said the REX system did not impact the rules for determining the origin of goods, it only concerned the method to certify the originating status of goods.

He said Pakistan was required to completely switch over to the REX system by the end of Dec: 2017 and all exporters should get registered into REX to avoid problems in making exports to the EU countries from January 2018.—APP