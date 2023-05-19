Exporters anticipate 20% decline in mango crop this year

Fruit and vegetable exporters anticipate that this year’s mango production will decrease by 20% as a result of the negative effects of climate change.

Although the country has a capacity of about 1.8 million metric tonnes per year, it is anticipated that the impact of climate change will only allow for a production of 1.44 million metric tonnes this season.

All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA) Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed said that an extended winter and delayed arrival of summer had contributed to a decline in mango production, as well as a diminished ability to combat diseases in mango orchards.

He said that the mango crop in Pakistan was facing the adverse effect of climate change during the current mango season, leading to a likely drop of 20% in production.

Mango export goals have been set at 125,000 metric tonnes for this year. Reaching the goal will bring Pakistan almost $100 million in foreign currency.

Mango exports are expected to start on May 20.

Iran, Central Asian nations, Gulf nations, and the UK are significant consumers of mangoes from Pakistan.

The regions of Europe, Canada, the United States, and Japan are also significant marketplaces. Costs for exporting have grown as a result of the decrease in mango production and quality problems brought on by weather impacts.