Export witnesses increase of 11.24pc

Islamabad

Parliamentary Secretary Commerce and Textile Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan’s export had increased 11.24 percent during July to December (2017) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

During the question hour, she said “the exports of Pakistan for last three years were on declining trend, but now the decline has been arrested and exports have increased by 11.24% in the current financial year during July to December .”

In order to enhance export competitiveness, she said, the government had announced an Export Enhancement Package of Rs. 180 billion for exporting business community, which is applicable for about 18 months from January 16, 2017 to June 30 , 2018.

She said that a Textile export has increased by 0.04% in 2016-17 as compared to 2015-16. July-November 2017-18 textile exports increased by 7.66% as compared to July- November 2016-17, she added.

The parliamentary secretary said that the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan had come down from US$ 1.846 billion in 2015-16 to US$ 1.623 billion in 2016-17.—APP