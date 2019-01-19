Export to push $ 27b in current year

Karachi

Adviser to Prime minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday said the current account deficit (CAD) is a challenge and the government is taking imperative steps to resolve it.

Addressing a conference in Karachi, the adviser to the premier said, “The business community and the government can work together to overcome challenges.”

“The current account deficit is a challenge and the government is taking steps to resolve the issue,” he added.

Razak Dawwod said that exports are progressing and we are working to enhance the exports. “We will take exports up to $27 billion for the current year,” he added.

“December 2018 recorded better performance than December 2017,” the adviser to the premier further said.

“We have acquired a $1 billion market from China for export of tea and rice,” Razak Dawood shared.

Stating that food and agriculture group Cargill Inc has expressed interest in investing some $200 million in Pakistan, the adviser to the premier on commerce, investment and industry said, “Cargill will invest in seed oil business.”

“I confess I could not focus on edible oil as I was concentrating on other sectors.

If farmers are helped in producing edible oil, then foreign exchange will be saved,” he added.

“We will take edible oil industry very far,” Razak Dawood promised.

