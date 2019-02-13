Export to China

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

We, Pakistan Accumulators (Pvt.) Ltd is one of the leading manufacturer & exporters of batteries with the well known brand names of VOLTA & OSAKA, proudly announce that by the Grace of Almighty Allah we have achieved another milestone to become PAKISTAN’S FIRST COMPANY which is going to export 05 containers of BATTERY PARTS to CHINA on 26th of February, 2019 Inshallah! We believe this is a moment of great honor for VOLTA & OSAKA batteries along with all Pakistanis that we are exporting goods to China with the label of “MADE IN PAKISTAN”. This will open a new economic corridor for Pakistan and help to reduce the trade deficit, ultimately supporting a national cause. Globally China is recognized as the market leader for exports of all goods with very competitive prices, this was an exceptional challenge for VOLTA & OSAKA batteries to attain price benchmark. We strongly believe that our customers in Pakistan & globally, who always trust in our products feel this privilege to become a part of this historical moment as our family member.

