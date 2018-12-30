Export of petroleum group jumps 60.8pc in 5 months

Observer Report

Islamabad

The export of petroleum group and coal products surged by 60.84 percent during first five months of current fiscal year to $216.723 million against same period of the previous year’s exports worth of $134.742 million. According to data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), petroleum crude’s exports increased by 97.39 percent to $104.162 million in July-November (2018-19) as compared to the exports of $52.77 million during same period of previous year.

Similarly the export of petroleum products, also witnessed growth of 27.8 percent as it went up from $58.68 million in July-November (2017-18) to $74.998 million in the corresponding period of current year. Export of petroleum top naphta surged to $37.56 million from $23.288 million in the period under review last year thus showing an increase of 61.3 percent.

On year on year, the export of petroleum and coal products however witnessed a decrease of 23.51 percent to $29.17 million in November 2018 as compared to the exports of $38.133 million. Petroleum crude export also plunged by 100 percent during November 2018 as compared to same month of last year as its export was recorded zero during the month while in same month of last year export of petroleum crude stood at $19.7 million.

Similarly export of petroleum products increased by 8.4 percent to $19.9 million during the months from $104.45 million in same month of last year. The export of petroleum top naphtha witnessed a 100 percent increase to $9.17 million in November from zero export in same month of last year.

