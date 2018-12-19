Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Economy Watch
  3. Export of goods to China rises 17.75pc in Q1

Export of goods to China rises 17.75pc in Q1

Islamabad

The country’s export of goods to China during first quarter of fiscal year 2018-19 increased by 17.75 percent to US $430.3 million against the export of goods worth $353.892 million in same period of the preceding year.
The import of goods from China also witnessed an increase of 10.3 percent as it rose to $10.384 billion in first quarter of current fiscal year from $9.314 billion in July-September (2017-18), said latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
On yearly basis, the export of goods to China increased to $139.7 million in September 2018, against the exports of $116.83 million in same month of previous year, showing an increase of 16.37 percent. The imports also witnessed an increase of 1.38 percent which rose to $1.01 billion in September 2018 against the imports worth of $996 million in same month of last year.
The export of services to China during the period under review, decreased by 2.644 percent to $52.04 billion during July-September (2018-19) against export of services worth $53.416 million during same period of last year.
Total import of services from China during the corresponding year increased by 5.6 percent to $1.01 billion from $953 million during same period of the preceding year.
On yearly basis, the export of services declined from $22.8 million in September 2017 to $12.16 million in same month of current year, showing a decline of 10.64 percent.
Similarly, the import of services from China witnessed a decrease of 7.7 percent to $88.95 million in September 2018 from $95.8 million in same month of previous year.—APP

Post Views: 95

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top