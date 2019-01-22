Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Economy Watch
  3. Export of goods to Afghanistan falls 17.68pc

Export of goods to Afghanistan falls 17.68pc

Islamabad

The country’s export of goods to Afghanistan decreased by 17.68 percent during July-December (2018-19) to US$ 608.533 million against the exports of goods worth $739.233 million recorded during same period of the preceding year.
The import of goods from Afghanistan, however witnessed an increase of 20.47 percent to $85.123 million in first half of current fiscal year from $70.655 million in July-December (2017-18), according to latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
On yearly basis, the export of goods to Afghanistan also declined to $74.193 million in December 2018, against the exports worth of $163.164 million in same month of previous year.
The imports also witnessed a decrease of 36.55 percent which fell to $10.238 million in December 2018 against the imports worth of $16.138 million in same month of last year.
On month-on-month basis, the exports from Afghanistan increased by 2.5 percent to $74.193 million against the exports worth of $72.389 million recorded during November 2018.
Similarly, the imports went down to $10.238 million in December 2018 from $13.172 million in November showing a negative growth of 22.27 percent.—APP

Post Views: 314

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top