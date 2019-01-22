Export of goods to Afghanistan falls 17.68pc

Islamabad

The country’s export of goods to Afghanistan decreased by 17.68 percent during July-December (2018-19) to US$ 608.533 million against the exports of goods worth $739.233 million recorded during same period of the preceding year.

The import of goods from Afghanistan, however witnessed an increase of 20.47 percent to $85.123 million in first half of current fiscal year from $70.655 million in July-December (2017-18), according to latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On yearly basis, the export of goods to Afghanistan also declined to $74.193 million in December 2018, against the exports worth of $163.164 million in same month of previous year.

The imports also witnessed a decrease of 36.55 percent which fell to $10.238 million in December 2018 against the imports worth of $16.138 million in same month of last year.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from Afghanistan increased by 2.5 percent to $74.193 million against the exports worth of $72.389 million recorded during November 2018.

Similarly, the imports went down to $10.238 million in December 2018 from $13.172 million in November showing a negative growth of 22.27 percent.—APP

