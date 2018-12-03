Export industry to be run at all costs: Minister

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday said the government is committed to run the export-oriented industry at all costs by ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to it.

Briefing the media persons at the SNGPL Head Office here, he said that the zero-industrial units would be given a total of Rs 25 billion subsidy on gas for three months of winter season with effect from October 16, 2018. In an effort to boost the overall exports of the country, the government is also contemplating to continue with uninterrupted gas supply facility to export industry till June 2019.

The petroleum minister said that UFG (Unaccounted for gas) was 11 percent in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) covering Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 13 percent UFG in Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL) covering Sindh and Balochistan.

He explained that one percent UFG means Rs 2 billion loss and in this way both the gas companies have an accumulative loss of Rs 48 billion. The incumbent government has decided to mitigate the UFG ratio by one percent i.e. overcome Rs 2 billion loss per annum, and SNGPL and SSGPL have been tasked in this regard, he added.

Ghulam Sarwar said that the government is reconstituting the Board of Directors (BoDs) of all 14 companies registered with the Ministry of Petroleum out of which five are listed (with stock exchange) and nine are non-listed.

Share on: WhatsApp