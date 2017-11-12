‘Expo Pakistan’ showcases largest collection of consumers’ goods

Islamabad

‘Expo Pakistan’ a four-day mega event showcases largest collection of consumer goods and services from different sectors including textile, leather, readymade garments, gems & jewellery, surgical instruments, cosmetics, marbles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, sports goods, handicrafts etc.

The delegation from different countries including Russia, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Argentina, UK, Netherlands, Japan, Italy, Bangladesh, Belgium, Egypt, Uzbekistan, South Korea and Tunisia had a successful meeting with Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and Irfan Ahmed Sarwana, Vice President FPCCI followed by productive B2B meetings with the members of Business Councils of FPCCI.

The delegation also visited expo Pakistan to explore scope, Business opportunities and investment relations as well as enhance the bilateral trade between countries.Speaking on the occasion Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Vice President FPCCI said that main objective of this mega event is to deliver the softer image of Pakistan to shows as a peaceful country globally. He emphasized delegate to visit industries of Pakistan and also meet exhibitors for B2B meetings to explore lot of new avenues.

Irfan Ahmed Sarwana, Vice President FPCCI said that Expo Pakistan is a good opportunity to explore your counterpart trade businesses in different items. He stated that “FPCCI support and appreciate the bilateral trade between our countries”.

He highlighted that after CPEC Pakistan is seen as an emerging centre of trade and invites delegate to visit Expo Pakistan stalls to get good quality of products and should import from Pakistan.—INP