Expo on CPEC to boost investment opportunities: Lijian

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy and Focal Person for China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) Lijian Zhao has termed the upcoming International Expo & Conference on CPEC at Lahore Expo Centre on May 3-5, 2018 as a launching pad for greater business and trade opportunities saying it will attract huge investment in the country.

He was addressing the soft launch of International CPEC Industrial, Trade, Logistics, Investment and Real Estate Exhibition and Conference at Islamabad Club. The Expo & Conference is being organized by Kestrel Noble plus, a business promotion company.

Lijian Zhao welcoming the initiative by the Kestrel Noble Plus, said he expected a large number of Chinese investors and business community besides Pakistan business companies to hold stalls at the exhibition for promotion of their products.