Explosion near Israeli embassy in New Delhi

New Delhi

A low intensity blast occurred nearby Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, police said, adding that there were no casualties. The explosion, caused by a “very low intensity improvised device” damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, a Delhi police spokesman said in a statement. “Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” the statement said. “The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities.”