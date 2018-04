Observer Report

At least one person was killed and eight others injured as a result of an explosion in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony.

The explosion reportedly occurred in a private company’s storage tank for molasses. Thousands of liters of molasses spilled after a pipeline carrying the fluid burst, said sources.

The injured were shifted to the burns ward of the city’s Civil Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment, confirmed SSP City Shiraz Nazeer.