Explosion in Karachi’s Saddar area kills one, injures 13

Police say nature of blast is being probed

A blast in Karachi’s Saddar area has killed one person and has left 13 people injured on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal said that the blast also damaged several cars and shattered the windows of nearby buildings, adding that the nature of the blast is being probed.

He added that the injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

An emergency has been imposed in all public hospitals of Karachi, while sources at the Jinnah Hospital said that the condition of four individuals is serious.

Hospital sources added that the people brought to the hospital have sustained injuries caused by ball-bearings.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has instructed the additional inspector-general of police and Karachi commissioner to submit a report as soon as possible.

The CM has also instructed the relevant authorities and Rangers personnel to reach the site of the incident immediately.

He further told the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of the best medical aid to the injured. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, in a statement, condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of life. The PML-N leader also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.