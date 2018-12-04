Explosion in Karachi

A car was destroyed after an explosion occurred inside it in the wee hours of Monday in Karachi’s Defence area. The vehicle was parked at an empty plot near Khadda Market, Defence when it exploded. According to police, gas cylinder fitted in the car exploded and the blast occurred. It is reported that at least six LPG cylinders were kept in the car that intensified the flames. The law enforcers said the car that caught fire was stolen from Jamshed Road area a few days ago.

A few months back, a car had mysteriously caught fire while being driven by its owner in the city’s Boat Basin area. The owner said that it was most likely due to a short circuit in the car’s battery. Fire fighters were also called to douse the flames, but the fire had largely damaged the vehicle by then. Recently, in Turbat an explosion occurred due to an LPG cylinder explosion owing to which many students lost their precious life and many were seriously injured, some are still admitted in hospital. The Government has to take action to ban LPG gas using in cylinders carelessly.

TAHIR ALI

Turbat

