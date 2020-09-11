Explosion in Jordan

Riyadh

An electrical short circuit at a military warehouse on the outskirts of Zarqa, a Jordanian city caused a massive explosion on Friday morning. The installation, east of the city, contained idle mortar bombs belonging to the armed forces, said Amjad Adaileh, minister of state for media affairs.

The Army said that an explosion occurred in one of the munitions depots under dismantling and that there were no casualties.

The installation is located away from civilian areas and it was reported that the blast could be heard 30 km away, reports Arab News. The army has cordoned off the area of the explosion and Civil Defense teams were able to bring the flames under control.