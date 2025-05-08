Explosion heard in Lahore’s Barki area near Pak-India border

LAHORE – An explosion was hear in Barki, a village around 11 kilometers from Pakistan-India border, in Lahore on Thursday shortly after a drone was shot down in Walton area of the city.

The nature of the blast is being determined. People living in the surrounding areas have confirmed hearing a loud explosion.

Earlier in the day, security forces have successfully shot down an Indian drone in Walton area of Lahore amid increasing tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam incident.

Reports said three explosions were heard in the city while no damages have been reported in the incident.

The security officials timely detected the drone and shot it down, foiling an attempt to launch an attack in the capital city of Punjab.

The security departments are yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

In a separate incident, an Indian drone was shot down in Chakwal while no any casualty or damages have been reported in the incident.

A day earlier, India carried out attacks at different locations in Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam incident in occupied Kashmir where 26 tourists were killed in an gun attack. Islamabad has categorically rejected any involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

Following the Indian strikes, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said 31 Pakistanis have been martyred while fifty-seven others injured in Indian unprovoked and blatant aggression inside Pakistan last night.

Giving an update on the latest situation on Wednesday night, he said the cause of increased martyrdoms and injuries is the ceasefire violations at the Line of Control by India.

He said no religion allows targeting mosques and worship places and it is not humanity that innocent civilians are targeted by India.

The DG ISPR said Pakistan Armed Forces selected only military targets contrary to India, which attacked civilian population.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Pakistan’s Armed Forces gave a befitting and strong response and shot down five Indian fighter jets. He said our valiant PAF engaged and took the Indian fighter jets down after they released the weapons.