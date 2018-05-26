Exploration companies utilize 1pc income on masses’

Islamabad

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Friday informed the National Assembly that as per written agreement, every exploration company spent one per cent of income on welfare of people of the area.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Muhammad Jamal ud Din and others regarding non-implementation of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Policy 2012, the minister said that the companies also give preference to the local peoples in job opportunities.

“A committee, headed by the Member of National Assembly has complete record of the amount which is spent on the welfare of the local people,” the minister added.

Sheikh Aftab said that there was unemployment issue in the country and the people who did not get job in areas of exploration activities, they always complaint about the concerned company. Meanwhile, it is reported that Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rahman Friday informed the National Assembly that salaries to the employees of the Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) had already been paid on May 17. Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the House, raised by Sheikh Salah ud Din and others regarding non-payment of salaries to the employees of TIP, she said the salaries were delayed for two weeks due to non-appointment of secretary TIP.

The minister said the TIP board had approved the salary increase for the year 2015-16 which was still pending in the Finance Division for further action. She said when the present government came into power, corrupt practices were rampant in the TIP, adding that the PML-N government cleansed the organization of black-sheep and brought reforms to improve its efficiency.

She said the TIP employees had filed almost 86 cases against the government, which was unfortunate. —APP