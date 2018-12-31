Exploitation in private schools

This is to draw the attention of the Supreme Court of Pakistan towards a very important matter affecting those children who are unfairly treated by all big named private schools across Pakistan. The apex court has in recent times given some landmark verdicts on the staggering amount of tuition fee being extorted by such schools. These schools are owned by rich and famous, callously influential and yet brutally cunning. The exploitation other than low salaries for the hard-working teaching and support staff, is so deeply rooted that some times it gets hidden in apparent good deeds of these so-called bigwigs of education. Owners not only unfairly charge parents but in the name of “Teacher Child concession”, under which staff teachers are allowed to get their children educated in the same school for nominal or sometimes without any fee, are discriminated by not allowing their children to take up the roles of “class representatives” “head boy or head girl”, no scholarships for outstanding children of the staff. Such policies are not in line of fair play. Every child has a right to live life to its fullness. Extra-curricular activities play a great role in personality building of young people. It’s heart breaking for children when they cannot take part in this or in that activity only because they are the offspring of staff teachers. The owners are so powerful that no teacher can actually raise a voice against this injustice. The honourable court is earnestly requested to take notice of this very important matter impacting the lives of hundreds and thousands of children. PM Imran Khan too should look into it and take prompt action to remove this discrimination and give children a fair chance to make Pakistan a great country.

MALIK ATIF M MAJOKA

Melbourne, Australia

Share on: WhatsApp