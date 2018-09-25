Experts suggest improvement in mini-budget

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The amendments presented in the finance bill 2018-19 lacks direction and vision, as the government missed the opportunity to present out of the box solutions to fix the economic woes. Overall the mini budget did not meet the expectations as it incentivizes non-tax return filers, whereas taxpayers were further burdened. These were the views expressed by the speakers representing business community and civil society during a discussion on ‘Amendments in Finance Bill 2018-19’, organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), here on Monday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Nouman Wazir Khattak said that when PTI came into power, the economy was in shambles. He said that his government raised the tax rates on imports of only luxury items to cut the import bill. He said that the government would take concrete measures with consultation of stakeholders to bring the non-taxpayers into tax net. He said that the government requires at least next 3 to 4 months analyzing economic crisis and finding ways out coming out of the crisis.

