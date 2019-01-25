Experts stress efforts to handle environmental change issue

Collective efforts are required to deal with the environmental change as it is not a problem of an individual.

Different speakers including Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi and PRC provincial chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool said this during a two-day workshop on “Environmental Change” which concluded here at local hotel on Thursday.

Environmental change needs to be handled in an efficient manner to avoid problems in future, speakers added.

They said it was imperative to change attitudes regarding water usage; otherwise, coming generations would face severe water shortage.—APP

