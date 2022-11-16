Experts highlights importance of science for sustainable uplift

Experts from different walks of life highlighted the importance of science for sustainable development during a ceremony held in connection with World Science Day (WSD) here on Wednesday.

The event on the theme of ‘Importance of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development’ was jointly organized by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS), ECO Science Foundation (ECO-SF) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF).

The theme of the WSD -2022 has been decided by UNESCO within the celebrations of the year 2022 as “International Year of Basic Sciences” kicked off on July 8, 2022.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig, Chairman, PSF, Prof. Dr. Tasawar Hayat, Secretary General, PAS, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Executive Director, COMSATS, and Dr. Youssef Filali-Meknassi, Director, UNESCO Islamabad shared their views with the mixed gathering of scientists, students, science managers and general public.

In addition, a panel discussion was organized as part of the WSD celebrations, wherein top notch scientists including Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, Prof. Dr. M. Aslam Baig and Dr. Nazeer Muhammad and Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig highlighted the role of basic sciences for national development. Prof. Iqbal welcomed the participants and panelists and gave a brief talk on the importance of Basic Science and shared his personal experiences.