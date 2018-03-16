Experts highlight cost, dividends attached with image of country

Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2018

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Economists, business leaders, experts and bureaucrats, Thursday, highlighted the cost and dividends were attached with the image of a country. One critical cost of doing business was the “brand image” of a country; the perception about a country.

On the second day of Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2018, they pinpointed that country’s less favourable image puts additional cost on the businesses operating from a country, making it less competitive in comparison to the businesses in other countries.

The Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit provided a dynamic mix of individuals; a gathering of vibrant strategists, business thinkers, policy makers, innovators, ministers and parliamentarians. The summit allowed leading business figures from around the world to present their ideas and effective business strategies in a discussion to address leadership and business concerns crucial to today’s world decision makers.

Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr. Miftah Ismail, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Secretary Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha were the lead speakers on the final day of the Summit. Moreover, IBM’s digital transformation leader Middle East, Africa, Pakistan and Turkey Juan Jose La Torre, Chairman Asian Federation of Advertising Associations Raymond So, Professor Media Ventures Houston University US Jonathan Tavss, Managing Partner Kaleidaka UK Dean Donaldson, Global President Eisenhower Fellowships USA George De Loma and Founder & President Agahi & Foresight Labs Purvuesh Chaudhary were among the lead international speakers.

Addressing the business summit, Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail said that Pakistan’s economy had gained stability because of numerous measures taken by the incumbent government in last five years. This year growth rate is 6% and we have target of 7% growth rate for the upcoming fiscal year. Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is going to achieve the all times higher Rs 4 trillion revenue collection target by the end of this fiscal year.

He said that the government has decided to take on board all major political parties for the upcoming budget ahead of the general elections. The government has already held first round of consultations with Pakistan People;s Party (PPP) leaders Syed Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rahman and the budget schedule had been agreed upon.

He said that the government would not introduce any new tax in the next year budget and yet achieve at least 0.3pc increase in tax-to-GDP ratio with additional revenue of about Rs120 billion based on 10pc increase in inflation and growth rate and by bringing into tax net about 300,000-400,000 fresh taxpayers.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that around 70 countries of the world would benefit from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This is why he said that Pakistan had been remained committed to regional peace and order. Pakistan has played positive role in bringing regional peace with India, Afghanistan, Iran and other countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Amman said that Pakistan was an amazing country in the world which was full of resources and opportunities. Almost half of population out of 200 million of Pakistan comprises high spirited youth. Now with the improved security and law and order situation, Pakistan offers enormous benefits out of business to the international community.

Addressing the summit Secretary Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha introduced the audience with the concept and implementation of Emerging Pakistan initiative of Ministry of Commerce. The Prime Minister of Pakistan unveiled Emerging Pakistan initiative on 9th November 2017 during Expo Pakistan in presence of over 700 foreign delegates from 85 courtiers at Karachi.

He stated that we do not want to be misrecognised by others so we need to share our recognition through a vibrant outreach initiative of “Emerging Pakistan”. Some countries that are far below than Pakistan in Ease of Doing Business rankings are attracting more investment inflows than us. Hence the Ministry of Commerce initiated the campaign of nation’s image building with brand of “Emerging Pakistan.”

Secretary Commerce shared some of the expressions and sound bites of renowned national and international individuals who recognized the value and impact of this initiative.

He shared some of the stories around the globe where companies are carrying the slogan of “Emerging Pakistan” on their own.

The Secretary highlighted that Ministry of Commerce is now marketing Pakistan’s positive image apart from marketing goods and services at expos and exhibitions. The initiative is mainly sharing stories about art, culture, tourism outstanding individuals and vibrant ideas. The Secretary Commerce encouraged the national and international audience to be partners in this campaign and share the exciting stories about Pakistan with the World.

Addresses of the IBM’s digital transformation leader Middle East, Africa, Pakistan and Turkey Juan Jose La Torre, Chairman Asian Federation of Advertising Associations Raymond So, Professor Media Ventures Houston University US Jonathan Tavss, Managing Partner Kaleidaka UK Dean Donaldson, Global President Eisenhower Fellowships USA George De Loma and Founder & President Agahi & Foresight Labs Purvuesh Chaudhary mainly comprised the introduction of their respective organizations along with achievements.

They also highlighted the business friendly policies and environment along with enormous opportunities of Pakistan with special emphasize on the promotion of positive image of Pakistan before the international community to attract foreign direct investment. In this regard, they also showed small video clips about their organizations as well as to highlight soft image of Pakistan before the participants.

The two- day Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit is Pakistan’s most prestigious and well-attended business summit, which features 20 international speakers including distinguished professors from Ivy League Universities and global CEOs. The theme for this year’s summit was “Disrupting the Future” where innovators, leaders and future thinkers will come together to present their ideas. The event was organized by Martin Dow in collaboration with Nutshell Forum and Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and was attended by business delegations from China, GCC and other regional countries.