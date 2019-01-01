Experts for promoting culture of tolerance, harmony

Staff Report

A meeting of experts here on Monday called for promoting a culture of accommodation, tolerance and harmony across all kinds of divides in the society to achieve the objective of sustainable and just peace through eradication of violence, extremism and terrorism. The high-level consultative meeting of experts held at the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), assessed and evaluated the outcome of workshops conducted under the project ‘Reconstruction of an Inclusive Islamic Society in Pakistan in the Light of Paigham-e-Pakistan’ and also gave suggestions for the way forward.

The meeting discussed the viability and feasibility of the project for establishing the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace and Reconciliation’ at the Islamic Research Institute to enhance and encourage research on countering violent extremism in consultation with prominent religious scholars of all schools of thought, researchers and leading think tanks in the country.

The meeting, held at Allama Iqbal Auditorium of the Islamic Research Institute, also discussed devising a working mechanism for future projects, seminars and workshops to disseminate the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative and to deliberate upon countering violent extremism modules and course being introduced in the country for the first time.

Prominent among those who participated in the event were Advisor to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, Member National Assembly Romina Khursheed Alam, former MNA Dr Samia Raheel Qazi, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Secretary Dr Raheem Awan, IIUI President Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh, IIU Rector Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai and IRI Director General Dr Zia ul Haq. A large number of retired military and diplomatic senior officials, academicians, intellectuals and law experts also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the experts asserted that an inclusive approach was vital to negate the narratives of extremism, hate and terrorism and promote peace, harmony and respect for others in the society. The said the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative was key to countering extremism and a way forward for the country to march on the path of peace and prosperity, adding that the unanimous fatwa and joint declaration against extremism and terrorism reflected unity and religious responsibility of the eminent scholars of all schools of thoughts in the country to counter the menace of terrorism and extremism in the society.

The speakers warned against a hybrid war unleashed by the enemy to divide Pakistan on linguistic, ethnic and religious lines, adding that promoting equality in the society where there was no disparity on the basis of gender, religion, language and caste was imperative to foil all sorts of propaganda against the country.

