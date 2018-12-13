Experts discuss bio drug entrepreneurship

Staff Reporter

A two-day conference on “Current usage of nanotheraputics andBiodrugs” on Wednesday commenced here at Faisal Masjid campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The conference is organized by the Department of Bio-informatics and Biotechnology of the Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences of IIUI in collaboration with Higher Education Commission.

Inauguralceremony was joined by the Vice ChancellorQaid e AzamUniversity (QAU) Dr. Muhammad Ali who stressed upon detailed research on the impact of medicines on human body. He added that every human has different medical attitude of his body and medicines may very case to case and human body situation.

“Nano technology is a bliss which is narrowed down and focused approach to deal with the disease as rest of the cells in the body remain safe” he said while talking about advancement in technology and use of new science.

Dr. AqdasNaveed Malik, Acting IIUI President called for providing an environment of exchange of experiences to the experts of biodrugs and nanotheraputics. He hoped that the conference will be provedas a platform to come up with best practical recommendations in the field of nano-technology and bio drugs.

The Heads of departments Dr. AsmaGul and Dr. Arshad Malik also addressed the ceremony. The event was also attended by Dr. Ayaz, dean of Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences. Organizing faculty Dr. SobiaTabassum, Associate Professor, Dr. Muhammad Imran Shabbir, Assistant Professor and Ayesha AftabResearch Associate expressed their views on the occasion that conference is aimed at gathering the best researchers and biodrugs specialist for exchange of experiences. They told that it will also discuss new avenues of entrepreneurship in nanotherapeutics.

Share on: WhatsApp