Experts call for proper home-work to take benefit of CPEC

Senior professionals of the engineering community at an interactive-technical session held here on Saturday called for doing proper home-work to take benefit of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It is imperative to properly conceive, plan and negotiate the CPEC to ensure its trickle-down impact on the life of a common man, said Engr. Zamir Ahmed Awan, who worked as diplomat in Pakistani embassy in Beijing and had a long working experience with Chinese officials and enterprises.

The event was arranged by Institution of Engineers Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center (IEP-RIC) to sensitize the young engineers about various aspects of the on-going Sino-Pak socio-economic partnership. Engr. Zamir who has recently set up a Chinese Studies Center of Excellence here at the National University of Science and Technology gave a detailed presentation on opportunities, challenges and way-forward in special reference to CPEC.—APP

Related