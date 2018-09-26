Experts call for proactive role of civil servants, media

Elimination of extremism

Experts of different professions underlined the need for proactive role of civil servants and media for complete elimination of extremism and establishment of durable peace in the society. These views were expressed by different speakers during a two-days training workshop for the under trainee officers of Provincial Management Service (PMS) KP organized jointly by Pakistan Provincial Services Academy, Peshawar and Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage.

The extensive training is being provided to 52 PMS officers besides Excise and Taxation officers at Pakistan Provincial Services Academy Peshawar. The workshop titled ‘countering violent extremism strategic communication and media engagements was addressed by national coordinator, former IGP KP and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Islamabad Ahsan Ghani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PPC, Shabbir Anwar and communication and media expert, Mehran Khan. In his key note address, Ahsan Ghani said the proactive role of civil servants and media was vital for complete elimination of menace of violent extremism.

He said implementation of Govt policies on ground was major responsibility of the civil servants and asked newly recruited PMS officers to get ready for this job. He said new Govt was formed in the country after 2018 general elections and all state institutions, civil servants and media are extending full support to it to take the country to new heights of progress and development. Ghani said newly recruited PMS officers after completing their training would face different challenges such as water and energy shortfall, repatriation of afghan refugees, implementation of PTI Govt policies on ground and economic situation etc.

He said bureaucratic red tapism should be discouraged and efforts should be made for quick decisions for addressing challenges faced by the country today. Ghani said NACTA’s role was very important in security and law and order polices and should be given more financial support to achieve tangible results. “Our policies should be based on ground realities rather confined to papers only,” he said, adding policies enjoying support of masses achieve targeted goals. He said people had highest expectations from PMS officers for solution of their problems and government also expect their active support in implementation of its policies for well being of masses.

Communication and media expert, Mehreen Khan said today is the age of communication and nothing can be kept hide from eyes of public now. She said media’s role is vital for curbing menace of extremism and terrorism besides ending gap between Govt and people. “Media is the eyes and ears of the nation and civil servants should take due attention to resolution of problems highlighted by print and electronic media in their respective areas,” she said. Mehreen said electronic media has achieved tremendous growth during last two decades in Pakistan, adding in 2001 there was only one channel ‘PTV’ and the number has jumped to over 90 local TV channels in our country at present.

She said Pakistani media was moving on right direction as it started demonstrating extreme care while reporting violent incidents of extremism and terrorism, which depicts its maturity. Mehreen lauded previous PTI Govt for introducing Right to Information (RTI) law, making job of newsmen and citizens comfortable by giving them easy access to information. Pakistan Peace Collective Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Shabbir Anwar highlighted importance of the training workshop for PMS and Excise and Taxation officers and achievements made by his organization. He said providing pre-service training to PMS officers on issues of media affairs and its handing would help their professional skills.

