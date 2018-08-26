Experts, analyst hail PM’s decisions, austerity measures for Pakistan

The experts and analysts, while appreciating the decisions and steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the recent cabinet meeting for putting the country on path of speedy progress, said the whole nation wanted to hear such decisions in the present scenario of the country.

The decisions for adopting austerity measures besides reforms in various institutions would help improve the system, they stated while talking to a news channel. Air Vice Marshal (Retd), Faiz Ameer, who was also the principal of Air University, said that there was need to implement such decisions taken by the Premier in the meetings of the cabinet, which he added would largely benefit the people of this country.

Expressing his views over demolishing the discretionary funds, he said that the nation wanted to have such decisions at this time. Rasool Bax Raees, a prominent analyst, said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to achieve progress while promoting better relations with all the regional countries besides neighbor.

Commenting on Indo-Pak relations, he said promoting trade between the two arch rival nations would help benefit the people of both the countries. Brig (Retd), Saleem Qamer Butt said that the US Secretary was planning to visit Pakistan in couple of days to have dialogue with newly elected government’s leadership and his counterpart.

He said the Trump administration, keeping its own interest of the country first, wanted to seek the point of view of Pakistan on various matters. Shahid Kiyani, a former Ambassador said that Pakistan should not seek special ties but it should focus on normal relationship with all the countries including India and Afghanistan.

Lamenting over mistakes of the past governments regarding lack of interest in the policy related matters, he said the people should give time to newly elected government for tax reforms and streamlining the system in FBR to achieve the objectives.

He was of view that PTI government could win the hearts of the people if it successfully completes up to half of the work of the claims of its members during the election campaign to bring change in the system.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp