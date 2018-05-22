Experts advise precaution during heat wave

AS a severe heat wave hit most parts of the country , health expert on Monday have advised citizens to take precautionary measures to ward off the danger of heat-related illnesses. Dr Haider Javed talking to Private news channel said , Heatstroke is less common, but more serious. It can put a strain on the brain, heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, and can be life-threatening. Expert warn heat exhaustion or heatstroke can develop quickly or gradually over several hours or days.

He said: “If you’re out and about on the hottest day of the heatwave try and to keep in the shade, stay hydrated and top up sun protection throughout the day.

“The classic signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are dizziness and headache if you’re suffering from either find somewhere cool and drink plenty of fluids”, he added.

The people should avoid exposure to high temperatures and stay indoors in ventilated rooms with fans. If outdoors, they should sit under trees.

People should wear loose, comfortable clothing and drink plenty of fluids, especially iced drinks. To bring down body temperature, a wet cloth should be applied to the head, face and body, while those with medical illnesses should avoid fasting during these excessive heat conditions, he added.

Dr highlighted people suffering from heatstroke may experience nausea, severe headaches, tiredness and shortness of breath. He added that most patients were feverish and dehydrated.

In hot weather, less consumption of water, excessive sweating, exposure to humidity, direct contact with scorching sun and use of medicines such as diuretics can lead to dehydration, doctors told.

“Our bodies require a certain amount of fluid intake on a daily basis to function,” said Dr. consultant physician.

“The minimum is about equal to four eight-ounce glasses that is one litre or one quart,” he said and added that requirements vary with activity and age but most active persons need two to three times more than the basic quantity.

Dr. Haider said that basic fluid intake served to replace the fluids that were required to perform normal body functions. “If we take in less or lose more fluids than needed the end result is dehydration,” he explained.

conditions such as diarrhoea, vomiting, fistula of the intestine and body burns are the main causes of dehydration, the health experts said.

Related