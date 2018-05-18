Expert Sangakkara rejoins IPL commentary team

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara has arrived in India to commentate in IPL (Indian Premier League) matches, it is learnt here.

The 40-year-old ex-wicket keeper and left-handed batsman is considered to be the voice of cricket and will express his expert views before, during and after the IPL matches from studio.

Sangakkara joins other two former stalwarts-Mahela Jaywardene and Muthia Muralidharan- who are discharging coaching roles with the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad teams in the IPL.

Interestingly, Sanga’s communication skill has also impressed the Supreme Court appointee CoA (Court of Administrators), who are keen to hire him for the Pataudi Memorial Lecture, to be delivered on the night of the BCCI awards next month. The few BCCI members, however, have not favored the idea is a different issue.

No decision has been taken yet because Naseer Hussain, Sourav Ganguly, Nari Contactor, Chandu Borde, EAS Prasanna and Abbas Ali Baig are also in contention.

Sanga and Hussain may not accept the invitation as both are likely to be on Sky Sports commentary panel for the England matches against Pakistan and India.

Last year he made his ICC TV commentary debut during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Sanga’s oratory skills had also won praise when he delivered the Cowdrey Memorial Lecture at Lord’s in the year 2011.