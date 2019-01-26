Expert calls upon govt to own local traders dealing in replicas of Gandhara civilization

Staff Reporter

The ancient Gandhara civilization is under threat from a host of sources like unplanned urbanization, traders and sellers of fake replicas, lack of attention from the authorities to preserve and protect of the marks of the great civilization and indifference of public and private organizations to promote the rich heritage of this land.

A cultural expert Dr Kiran Shahid Siddiqui on Saturday suggested that instead of prosecuting the fake traders and local fraudsters, the government should own those creating replicas of Gandhara artefacts.

She was delivering lecture at a scholarly ‘muzakra’ (discussion) session on “Gandhara – A Glorious Heritage of Pakistan” at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage — Lok Virsa.

Dr Siddiqui, an assistant professor at Quaid-e-Azam University’s Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations (TIAC), highlighted the history and geography of ancient Gandhara region.

She spoke in detail about Gandhara art, its origin, rise and decline, subject matter of Gandhara art, importance of cultural centres of Gandhara art, various foreign influences on Gandhara art, spread of this art beyond Gandhara and continuity of artistic activities in modern times.

Dr Siddiqui stated that the archeological remains of the Gandhara civilization were under threat from encroachment of sites, lack of ownership by the public and the government, natural calamities and even security issues

A number of students of anthropology and archeology department of local universities participated in the Muzakra session. Student Hudda Javed said that she had attended the session because Gandhara art fascinates everyone who is in this field.

“We are trying to learn as much as we can since it is not an easy task,” Javed said.

Share on: WhatsApp