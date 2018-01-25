Expert calls for concerted efforts to prevent childhood obesity

Growing incidence of obesity among children, particularly city based, in the country demands a multi- sectoral approach to counter high incidence rate of non communicable diseases in the country.

Senior diabetologist and Director, Sir Syed Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology, Prof. M. Zaman Shaikh, talking to APP said the obesity among children has emerged as a serious health threat for the country.

“It has emerged as a predisposing factor for many diseases, ranging from coronary to cancers, among a bulging section soon to emerge as a potential human resource for the country,” he said.

Seeking concerted efforts to control surge in childhood obesity across the country, he said authorities must be more assertive in controlling unchecked projection and promotion of unhealthy food. “Children do need energy dense foods comprising carbohydrates, fats, proteins and other nutrients, however, all these needed to be in controlled limits,” emphasized the senior medical expert.

In reply to a query, he said equal attention is needed to counter growing sedentary life style among the large majority of people across the country.

Dr. Shaikh agreed that parents themselves must act as a role model for their children in inculcating healthy lifestyle.

“Sluggish lifestyle of the people, both in rural and urban areas, has in itself emerged as a serious issue,” he said mentioning that food indulgence is an all time favorite in all sections of the society.

He regretted that little realization exists about moderation. “Food must be consumed within controlled limits necessarily complimented by a life style that may help adequate utilization of generated energy,” said the diabetologist.—APP

