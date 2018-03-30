Experian launches InfoTech to help customers make dynamic environments

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Experian and InfoTech hosted an insightful“Best Practices to Enhance Your Decisioning Across Customer Lifecycle” event at Mövenpick Karachi.Executives from Experianshared with a group of senior bankers actionable data driven strategies to address complex and recurring problems in consumer credit and risk.

In an age of persistent volatility and uncertaintywith more regulatory oversight, making better decisions faster is the equivalent of hitting a moving target.

Experian experts pointed out how a customer life cycle approach combined with greater insights using advanced analytics from their award winning PowerCurve platform allows a clearer view of customer risk and reward. The approach means gaps in required data are quickly identified resulting in rapid performance improvements with a better return on investment.

Banks only use the key capabilities they need thanks to the platform’s modular approach, and become far more agile as the unified architecture across operations and analytics results in extreme agility. This means more business value and improved business performance.

Participants from leading banks showed great appreciation for the quality of speakers including Burak Kilicoglu – Principal Consultant, Experian Global, Jad Abou Akl – Analytics Consulting Manager, Experian Middle East and Muhammet Guncan – Consultant, Experian Middle East and Turkey.

Commenting on the event Mr. Jawwad Rehman – Managing Director, Experian Middle East said, “Businesses that thrive in the digital age will be customer centric businesses. But mapping and getting insights from dynamic customer journeys is a perennial challenge. We were glad to be able to share Experian’s expertise in this area and the lessons we learned from our success stories in similar markets”.

Speaking on the occasion Asim Haque – Chief Operating Officer, InfoTech Group remarked, “Our partnership with Experian means our customers have access to market leading technology and tools so they can lend to consumers with minimal risk, while using advanced data analytics to turn their data into meaningful insights”