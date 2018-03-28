Expensive education

We have often heard the phrase that education is for everyone but have we ever given it a thought? Is it really for everyone??? When I see the poor kids wandering on roads and the students protesting for education, I just cant find a single reason to prove this statement right. Recently in Sindh the parents filed a case against the private school in Sindh high court due to outrageous fee structure that the private schools are taking high amount of money from parents and even the education standard isn’t so good that they must be charging too high but what about the parents whose child are still not enrolled in any school because the private schools are unbearable and govt schools can’t provide quality education.

According to a report 35% of our population is the middle-class families and 36% population lives under poverty line, so how the parents who can hardly meet their daily expenses can go to such kind of schools where fee is too high.

How can a country develop where the students face hurdles even to get education? In a country where jobs are on sale and even education is on sale then terrorism and extremism will grow. Not only in Sindh but it is the case in each province. The government has to take action against such high fee structure in schools so that everyone could pursue his studies because education is for everyone

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat, Balochistan

