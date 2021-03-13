Expelling students for PDA? right or wrong?

By
Hajira Haroon
-
10

As soon as the video of a young woman proposing to her beau became viral, the twitter has not had a break. The video shows a woman presenting a bouquet of flowers to her beloved when the latter cannot resist and hugs her after accepting the flowers. A crowd of students can be seen surrounding the couple as they applaud and film the whole scene.

The video became an instant rage and people had mixed opinions about it. However, the university decided to expel the students for violating the General Discipline Rules. It released a notification reading a meeting of the Special Disciplinary Committee was held on 12-3-2021 at 10:30am in the Office of the Rector as the two students “were involved in gross misconduct and violation of university rules’’. The notification further added that pursuing the Section 9 of Code of Conduct they decided to expel the two students. Nevertheless, the details of the Section 9 were not enlisted.

After the release of the notification, many people came forward in support of the couple calling it harmless. However, some people defended the University’s action against them.

It is agreeable that students violated the university’s code of conduct however a simple, consensual display of affection between two adults should not have to bear such serious consequences.

Here are some reactions that seem to be knocking sense.

What is your take on the whole fiasco? Let us know in the comment section!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR