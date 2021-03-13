Expelling students for PDA? right or wrong?

As soon as the video of a young woman proposing to her beau became viral, the twitter has not had a break. The video shows a woman presenting a bouquet of flowers to her beloved when the latter cannot resist and hugs her after accepting the flowers. A crowd of students can be seen surrounding the couple as they applaud and film the whole scene.

The video became an instant rage and people had mixed opinions about it. However, the university decided to expel the students for violating the General Discipline Rules. It released a notification reading a meeting of the Special Disciplinary Committee was held on 12-3-2021 at 10:30am in the Office of the Rector as the two students “were involved in gross misconduct and violation of university rules’’. The notification further added that pursuing the Section 9 of Code of Conduct they decided to expel the two students. Nevertheless, the details of the Section 9 were not enlisted.

After the release of the notification, many people came forward in support of the couple calling it harmless. However, some people defended the University’s action against them.

It is agreeable that students violated the university’s code of conduct however a simple, consensual display of affection between two adults should not have to bear such serious consequences.

Here are some reactions that seem to be knocking sense.

People are mad because 2 young adults had the courage to not give a damn about this hypocritical society where we top the google list for searching all sorts of perverted sexual fantasies, where harassers are celebrated & pedophiles are protected. May their true love shine bright https://t.co/4QGnbX7CEQ — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) March 12, 2021

We just celebrated International women’s day and here we are with a top University expelling a young woman for having the confidence and empowerment to ask a man to marry her amongst the security of her peers. What kind of example are we setting here ? #CantExpelLove — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 13, 2021

Seeing tweets about students being expelled over an innocent display of affection. Have not seen anything inappropriate in the videos being shared. Seems like joy & love are banned in Pakistan. Hope the admin reconsiders this unnecessarily harsh action. #UniversityOfLahore — Nida Kirmani (@NidaKirmani) March 12, 2021

